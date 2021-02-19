Vouchers being distributed now for COVID-19 vaccinations at McLeod Health Seacoast

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in Las Vegas. The makers of COVID-19 vaccines are figuring out how to tweak their recipes against worrisome virus mutations — if and when the shots need an update. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) – Vouchers for vaccinations are being distributed Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at the NMB Sports Complex, 150 Citizens Cir, Little River, SC 29566, for the number of doses that are available.

McLeod Health Seacoast will host a vaccine clinic on Friday from 2 pm – 5 p.m. at McLeod Health Seacoast (4000 Highway 9 East, Little River, SC ).

The vouchers will be required to receive the 1st dose Friday.

This is a first dose clinic for Phase 1A only (65+, healthcare workers, etc.). A voucher will be required. Vouchers are available while supplies last.

You will remain in your car to receive your voucher. A vaccine voucher is required to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

More 1st dose clinics are planned throughout Horry County in the weeks ahead.

We will continue to host vaccine distribution events as the allocation from DHEC allows. We encourage you to visit McLeodHealth.org daily for updates on future events.