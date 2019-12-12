6-car crash causing traffic delays in North Myrtle Beach, injuries reported

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A six-car crash is causing traffic delays in North Myrtle Beach.

The crash happened in the area of 1700 N. Highway 17, according to Pat Dowling, with the City of North Myrtle Beach. At least three people were taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. The cars involved sustained moderate to minor damage.

The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety is asking people to avoid the area.

