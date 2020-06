MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A second major crash in Myrtle Beach on Friday night closed all northbound lanes of Highway 501 at Highway 17 Bypass for a period of time.

The crash happened around 10:45 p.m.

All lanes of Highway 501 leaving the city are closed at Highway 17 Bypass due to a motor vehicle crash. Please be patient and take alternate routes while emergency crews work to investigate the crash and reopen the roadway. pic.twitter.com/TkxbYh5Fp5 — Myrtle Beach Police (@MBPDSC) June 20, 2020

Police said the crash had cleared around 11:30 p.m. and tell News13 one person was hurt. The severity of the person’s injuries is not known.

A short time before this crash, all lanes of Kings Highway closed due to a crash that involved a flipped vehicle near 82nd Avenue North.