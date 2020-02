All southbound lanes of 17 Bypass are blocked near 38th Ave N (Source: SCDOT)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – All southbound lanes of 17 Bypass are back open at 38th Avenue North following a crash with injuries, according to Myrtle Beach Police.

The crash happened before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. All lanes reopened around 7:30 p.m.

Cpl. Tom Vest with Myrtle Beach Police told News13 three people were taken to the hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown.