Both directions of 2nd Loop Road in Florence County closed due to crash

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Both directions of traffic on 2nd Loop Road in Florence County are closed Monday night due to a crash.

The road is closed from Cashua Drive to 76, according to a News13 photographer.

South Carolina Highway Patrol reports a crash with at least one injury near the 2nd Loop Road intersection with Cashua Drive. It was reported around 5:15 p.m.

Our photographer says at least two vehicles were involved. Police and fire officials are on scene.

News13 has reached out to multiple law enforcement and public safety agencies for additional information. Click back here for updates.