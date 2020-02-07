Crash closes one lane on highway 544 in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Conway Police and Conway Fire are on the scene of a wreck on Highway 544.
One lane of traffic is closed as crews work to clear the scene. No injuries have been reported.
Traffic may be impacted in that area, according to Conway police.
This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates at wbtw.com as we gather more information.