Crash with injuries reported along Highway 17 in Murrells Inlet; Southbound traffic moving again

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) — A crash with injuries was reported along Highway 17 in Georgetown County Saturday morning.

The wreck was reported by the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 10:09 a.m. near Wesley Road.

Southbound traffic was blocked for a period of time, but traffic is once again moving.

No word yet on how many were hurt or the severity of the injuries. Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: