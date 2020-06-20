Crash with injuries reported along Highway 17 in Murrells Inlet; Southbound traffic moving again

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) — A crash with injuries was reported along Highway 17 in Georgetown County Saturday morning.
The wreck was reported by the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 10:09 a.m. near Wesley Road.
Southbound traffic was blocked for a period of time, but traffic is once again moving.
No word yet on how many were hurt or the severity of the injuries. Count on News13 for updates.

