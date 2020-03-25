Drivers asked to avoid Hwy 544 and Dick Pond Road while rescue crews work on 2 crashes

HORRY CO., SC (WBTW) – Officials want drivers to avoid the area of Highway 544 and Dick Pond road after two separate crashes.

Horry County Fire Rescue crew had to extricate one person after one of the crashes knocked a car off the road. Two vehicles were involved in that crash.

One patient was taken to the hospital with injuries. This call was dispatched at 3:52 p.m.

No other injuries have been reported at this time.

SCHP and towing crews are also on the scene.

Count on News13 for updates on wbtw.com as we work to learn more.