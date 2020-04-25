One dead in crash in Horry County

LONGS, SC (WBTW) – At least one person is dead following a late night crash in Horry County on Friday.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at SC-905 and Irees Way in the Longs area. It happened around 10:30 p.m.

News13 is awaiting additional information on this crash from troopers, including what led up to it. No name has been released yet. That information will be provided to News13 by the Horry County Coroner’s Office once next of kin is notified. Count on us for updates.