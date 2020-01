MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A vehicle fire has one lane of Highway 501 beach-bound shut down near Waccamaw Boulevard.

Horry County Fire Rescue was called at about 10:25 a.m. to a vehicle fire in the area of 3632 Waccamaw Blvd. Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The fire is now under control.

Count on News13 for updates as we work to gather more information.