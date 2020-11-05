Charity softball game hopes to raise money for area veterans

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Battle at the Beach is this Saturday at TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Park. Heroes Sports is hosting a veterans and celebrity charity softball event.



“A lot of these guys, when they come out of the service, they have a tough time getting assimilated back into the civilian world,” said Mike Dixon of Heroes Sports. “So we’re trying to get them in and give them that sense of belonging and just get them into the communities again.”



Dixon is working to get a chapter in the Carolinas, specifically on the Grand Strand.



“Hero Sports is a charity organization formed by veterans to support veterans getting them back into the communities through sports, outdoor recreation, and just community involvement,” said Dixon.



As a veteran and sports fan, Heroes Sports is a no-brainer for Dixon.



“I was an army veteran from ’84-’88. I’ve been working with veteran organizations for a long time, here and there,” said Dixon. “And this was a chance for me to give back in a way that’s personal to me because I’ve been playing softball and baseball since I was a kid, and this was just an opportunity to do something here locally.”



As much as events like this mean to Dixon, he knows this community is perfect for Heroes Sports.



“Well in this community especially, I met many many veterans,” said Dixon. “From Vietnam vets all the way through Gulf War, Iraq, Afghanistan, current conflicts that are going on. So giving them a chance to get in and work together in a mode that’s not military related is very important to me.”



Dixon also hopes this works for everyone else like it has for him.



“For me it is therapeutic. I’m a stage four cancer patient. Colon cancer. I’ve been battling it for three years, so for me, I call this ball park therapy,” said Dixon. “So anytime I can get out and be at the ballpark whether it’s with these guys or any team that makes me feel good.”



There will be a few familiar faces at the old ball game Saturday. Aaron Rhody, Meghan Miller, and Chris Spiker will be there.



There’s an entire day full of events at Pelicans Stadium with events starting at 10 a.m. There will be three games and a homerun derby. The veterans vs celebrity game will be at 3:30 p.m.