Fundraiser held for local veterans in need of service dogs

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A special fundraiser happened Thursday to support veterans in need of service dogs.

The event was hosted by Strand Hair Design and the Special Operations Wounded Warriors. The event included a costume contest, BBQ lunch plates, and a service dog demonstration.

The veteran in charge of the service dog program explained to News13 why service dogs are so important.

“I’m no longer alone. I’ve got that teammate with me now. I don’t have to be on 100% guard because I have my teammate with me and that’s what the dogs do,” said Keith Holland of the Special Operations Wounded Warrior K9 Program.

Be sure to tune in for our Veteran’s Voices special on November 11 where you will hear from a local man that got a service dog from the group earlier this year.