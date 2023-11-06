MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Veterans Day is on Saturday, and Grand Strand and Pee Dee communities are honoring those who service with a variety of events and ceremonies.
CONWAY
- U.S. Marine Corps’ 248th birthday — 7:30 p.m. Friday; Wild Wing Plantation clubhouse, 1000 Wild Wing Blvd. The Grand Strand detachment of the Marine Corps League will host the event. Event details can be found at event details on the detachment’s website.
FLORENCE
- 15th annual Veterans Day ceremony — 11 a.m. Saturday, 601 Woody Jones Blvd. The city of Florence Veterans Park Committee will host the event. The ceremony was one of two in
South Carolina to be chosen as Veterans Day Regional sites for 2023. There will be a live performance from the 246th Army Band, also known as the Palmetto State Band, South Carolina National Guard. The band will begin performing patriotic music starting at about 10:40 a.m. The keynote speaker will be Brig. Gen. David M. Jenkins, a South Carolina native who graduated from SC State University and currently serves as the assistant adjutant general of the South Carolina Army National Guard. The program will include the unveiling of a monument dedicated to the men and women of the Army Air Corps and Army Air Forces. The names of veterans with Pee Dee connections will also be added to the Wall of Honor at the Park. In the event of bad weather, the ceremony will be moved to the Florence Center.
MARION
- Veterans Day observance and Blue Star Highway mark dedication — noon Thursday, Veterans Memorial Triangle. The guest speaker will be Ret. Chief Petty Officer Hector Melendez of the United States Coast Guard. The event is sponsored by the city of Marion and the Marion Azalea Garden Club
MYRTLE BEACH
- Word War II monument dedication — noon Thursday, Warbird Park, 150 Farrow Parkway. If you are a World War II veteran or plan to accompany a World War 11 veteran to the ceremony, please contact Meredith Denari at mdenari@cityofmyrtlebeach.com or 843-918-1054 to make special arrangements.
- Annual Veterans Day ceremony — 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Myrtle Beach Convention Center, 2101 North Oak Street
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH
- Veterans Day service — 11 a.m. Saturday, North Myrtle Beach Memorial Gardens, 65 Highway 90, Little River. There will be entertainment and refreshments starting at 10:30 a.m. In the event of bad weather, the ceremony will be at Carolina Bays Church, 4360 Big Barn Drive, Little River. The guest speaker will be Ret. U.S. Army Col. Nick LaSala. Other guests will be Little River Elks Lodge #2840, Marine Corp. League, Little River Detachment # 1432, Horry County Fire and Rescue, the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, the Nurses Honor Guard of South Carolina and Walmart. Lunch will be provided for veterans and their families after the service at the Little River Elks Lodge #2840, Highway 57, Little River.
- 3rd annual Welcome Home Golf Tournament — 9 a.m. Saturday, Long Bay Golf Club, 350 Foxtail Drive, Little River. The event is sponsored by the Veterans Welcome Home Resource Center. All veterans will play for free, and all proceeds go toward ending veteran homelessness.
SURFSIDE BEACH
- Veterans Day ceremony — 3 p.m. Saturday, Memorial Park, next to the library on Surfside Drive. The service will honor all veterans. Memorial Wall plaques are available to purchase online.