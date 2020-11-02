‘It’s very sad’: Murrells Inlet veteran looks to raise awareness of, honor POW/MIA soldiers

“They did their time, they served their purpose, and they served their country, and we should never forget them."

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Just ahead of Veteran’s Day next week, one Murrells Inlet Army veteran is helping to raise awareness along the Grand Strand about POW and MIA soldiers.

Nate Fernald donated a POW/MIA flag to the Dustin Johnson Golf School in Horry County Monday after contacting several places in Murrells Inlet and getting a call back from the school.

“That particular flag, to this day, has brought awareness to all Americans in reference to our veterans who are suffering from either being a prisoner of war, and, or the remains of MIAs coming home to the sovereign land,” Fernald told News13.

“It’s important for everybody to remember that we have guys left behind,” Fernald’s brother-in-law and Vietnam veteran Jack Jenne said.

And knowing a veteran, POW or MIA soldier makes the flag that much more symbolic.

“Friends from my days growing up, grammar school, high school — who were either drafted or enlisted into the United States Army or other branches of service,” said Fernald.

“My grandfather fought in two wars. He actually has a purple heart. He passed away in 1998. A POW he was not, but my dad grew up in a military household and they traveled all the time and he was just an amazing man, and I truly, truly, I miss him to this day,” Dustin Johnson Golf School Director of Operations Emma Abbott said.

“It’s very sad. There’s not much you can do about it now, unfortunately, except keep raising the awareness of it,” Jenne said.

Fernald says over 1,600 remains have yet to be identified from the Vietnam War in the U.S.

He says he hopes that the POW/MIA flag will serve as a reminder that organizations are still working to account for those lives.

“We are trying diligently to try and get the families of those to do DNA tests to help the POW/MIA organization called JPAC to identify these remains,” Fernald said.

For Jenne, the flag symbolizes the comrades he lost while serving in Vietnam.

“I was a flight operation specialist, dispatching helicopters every day,” he said.

For the school, Abbott says this is only one thing of many they’re doing to help the Grand Strand’s large veteran population.

She says they had free golf lessons for veterans last year, and this month they are donating a portion of their sales to the Navy Seals Foundation.

“Whatever we can do to help show that we really do appreciate everything that they’ve all done for us,” she said.

“I hope others — many others — would do the same thing so when people drive by the street and see this black flag, and they might stop and look at it a little bit and ask what it means,” Fernald said.

“They did their time, they served their purpose, and they served their country, and we should never forget them,” said Jenne.