Myrtle Beach area veteran plays taps for 22 nights for veteran suicide awareness

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — A local veteran held a ceremony Thursday night in Murrells Inlet to bring awareness to veteran suicide.

Lash Bragan has played taps for 22 nights in a row.

“I would basically explain taps as a song of peace, a song of hopes, a song of prayer and a late salute for an American hero,” Bragan said.

Bragan said the last night is to show that there is a crisis. Twenty-two nights, 22 pairs of combat boots, 22 white roses — all signify that, on average, 22 veterans die by suicide every day.

“Our country will eventually find a way to get them help because at 22 a day, it doesn’t seem like there’s a lot of help,” Bragan said.

Each night, Bragan invited veterans in the community to hear him play taps.

“We get quite a few that come out,” he said. “The connections that they make and being able to talk with each other and share stories with each other — those connections is what really helps prevent some of these 22 from happening.”

Visit the Taps The Last Salute Facebook page to request taps be played for a fallen soldier.