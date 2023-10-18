HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — For the next four weeks, News13 will pay tribute to local veterans by telling their stories of courage and perseverance.

One good resource for veterans on the Grand Strand is the Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center in Little River, a nonprofit organization that operates a temporary shelter for veterans and has office space for volunteers.

Scott Hulebohn, the nonprofit’s chief executive officer, said the mission is to end homelessness among veterans. The center uses diverse fundraising events such as golf outings, beach bashes, car shows and other events to support the center and the Hutton House, a reintegration facility named for veteran Denny Hutton, who was a strong supporter of the center.

The center is sponsoring a golf tournament on Nov. 11 at the Long Bay Golf Club in Longs to support veterans living on the Grand Strand. All veterans can play for free in the event.

The 3rd annual Welcome Home dinner is also scheduled for Nov. 11 at Rioz in North Myrtle Beach, and during cocktail hour, the group Quilts of Valor will present quilts to 10 veterans in honor of their service.

Anyone who wants to make a donation or participate in the golf outing can do so on the Resource Center’s website.

News13 plans to air a Veterans Voices special at 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 11. We’ll share local stories honoring our veterans and introduce you to those in both Carolinas.