WATCH LIVE: ‘Veterans Voices,’ News13’s special airs at 7 tonight

HORRY CO, SC (WBTW) – News13’s special “Veterans Voices” show honors those who are serving in the United States military and our heroic veterans who have served.

We take a look at new and growing resources in our area and share the courageous stories of many men and women.

The South Carolina Department of Veterans Affairs is expanding its outpatient care services in the Myrtle Beach area and we show you how.

We also take a look at why the veteran suicide rate in South Carolina was significantly higher than the national suicide rate.

Next, about an hour outside of Washington D.C., one veteran created a getaway for veterans and their families and friends. The retreat is meant to give veterans a break from the daily struggles with which they deal, catering to both their physical and emotional needs.

And back home, we share the story of one vet, Ron Wilson, who has been the director of the Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center in Little River since 2017. Before that, he was a police officer, an attorney, a college professor, and a Vietnam Vet.

Meet Ron and others, plus learn about resources in the Myrtle Beach area and across the nation in our "Veterans Voices" news special