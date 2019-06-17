18-year-old arrested for deadly hit-and-run in Horry County

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) Francis Marion University is working on several major construction projects set to provide capacity for new academic programs.

The projects include refurbishing the old post office in downtown Florence, the construction of an Honors Center on FMU's main campus, construction of the freshwater ecology laboratory and conference center located on property North of the main campus, a final addition to the Griffin Athletic Complex field house, remodeling of the Smith University Center's athletic facilities, residence hall renovations and the new Dargan Street facility in the LS Rainwater building.