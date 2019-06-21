2-year-old boy dies after accidentally shooting himself in South Carolina

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials said they have responded to an area home after a 2-year-old died after he accidentally shot himself Thursday afternoon.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies were called to the home on Dronfield Drive at about 1:30 p.m. in regards to a child who got a gun from inside of the home and accidentally shot himself.

When deputies got on-scene, they attempted to provide medical help to the child, Kayden John Stuber, prior to EMS crews arriving and taking the child to the hospital.

Stuber was pronounced dead upon his arrival to the hospital at about 1:58 p.m., according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

The sheriff’s office and the coroner’s office will continue to investigate the incident.

“This is not the norm in our neighborhood,” said neighbor Claire Stam. “It’s heartbreaking to hear something like this happen right down the street from you.”

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday, according to the coroner.