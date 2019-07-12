American Airlines apologizes to doctor who was ‘humiliated,’ made to cover up summer outfit

(CNN) – A Houston doctor says she was “humiliated and degraded” by an American Airlines employee after she was asked to “cover up” before boarding a flight.

Dr. Latisha Rowe was traveling from Jamaica to Miami on June 30th when she was asked to deplane and “cover up” if she wanted to get back on the aircraft.

She was wearing a one-piece romper and posted a picture of what she was wearing that day on Twitter.

Rowe’s attorney says the employee asked if she had a jacket. Since she didn’t, the employee gave her a blanket to wrap around herself.

Rowe was traveling with her 8-year-old son who says he “was devastated” by the incident.

American Airlines has apologized to Rowe and has refunded her travel.

A spokesperson says the airline is investigating and is planning to hire a chief inclusion and diversity officer.