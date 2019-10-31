Area retirement home brings Halloween to residents

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) Residents at Conway Manor will get a special visit from a group of preschoolers in the area to celebrate Halloween.

The daycare from Mercy Baptist Church will visit Conway Manor this morning to go to a Halloween party with the residents and trick-or-treat at the rooms of those who couldn’t get to the party.

People who work at Conway Manor hope the joy past Halloween events has brought the residents will continue there today. Last weekend, Conway Manor hosted its first Trunk-or-Treat event and had more than 400 kids attend.

Debbie Hill is the activities director at Conway Manor and tells News13, celebrating holidays with the residents is a high point and they do their best to bring the community to them as much as they can.

“As soon as they see the children, it brightens them up,” Hill said. “I guess it ignites when their children were small and their memories. When we can connect with a resident, that is a wonderful thing.”

In addition to the party and trick-or-treating, the kids and residents will get to enjoy a haunted house at Conway Manor.

Employees were encouraged to “adopt” a resident to make a Halloween costume of their choosing for. Madison Copley, the Rehabilitation Unit Secretary tells News13, her resident wanted to be a mermaid.

“When the little kids come in and see the residents it’s not something they see every day so it brightens their day because they can’t get out and go trick or treating,” Copley said. “It’s joy to see them smiling and laughing and interacting with a bunch of different people.”

Debbie Hill says celebrating holidays is also good to help people who live there recognize the time of year, season and the passage of time.

“For instance Valentines Day is in February, then you have St. Patrick’s Day in March and then you have Easter in April and it just goes on throughout the year and it pinpoints where we are in time,” Hill says. “We try to make sure we have our reality orientation in effect with our residents.”