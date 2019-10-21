Bicyclist deaths on the rise in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The number of cyclist deaths on South Carolina roadways are 30% higher than at this time last year.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety reports 22 cyclists have died on Palmetto State roads so far in 2019, compared to 17 at this point last year.

Vehicles and bikes are required to share the road. South Carolina law also requires cyclists have a light and reflectors on their bike. The South Carolina DPS is encouraging those who cycle at night wear retro-reflective materials.

Mike Miller is the manager of Beach Bike Shop in Myrtle Beach and tells News13, there is more you can do to stay safe.

“Bright colors,” Miller said. “Visibility is everything. Make sure you’re visible and do your best to make sure people see you.”

He says staying in the bike lanes and cycling on trails are the best places to stay safe.

Miller says education plays a large role in keeping cyclists safe. He tells News13, it’s important for cars and bicycles to look out for each other.