Brrrr! Bitter cold, freeze watch ahead for Grand Strand area

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A cold front moving in overnight Tuesday will bring bitterly cold air and a possible hard freeze overnight.

Wind chill temperatures will feel like the dead of winter when you head out the door early Wednesday morning. The wind chill temperatures are expected to be in the teens and early 20s by then.

The National Weather Service issued a freeze watch for late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. A watch is issued when subfreezing temperatures as low as 28 are possible.

A hard freeze is possible when temperatures fall below 28°F for a consecutive four hours. It can kill the top growth of most perennials and root crops.

Get ready to protect tender plants. Plants can survive a brief frost, but very few can survive a hard freeze, according to the Farmer’s Almanac. Here are some tips and instructions for preparing for a frost.

Rain is expected early to midday on Tuesday and then the area will dry out. The temperatures will be dropping before the evening commute home.