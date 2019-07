MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – You could say they got caught in the rain.

These boaters were caught on camera by News13 meteorologist Jonathan Weant Saturday afternoon as thunderstorms rolled through the Grand Strand.

The video shows the boat getting tossed around by the choppy water of the Intracoastal Waterway.

Hopefully they were able to get home safe!

As thunderstorms continue through the evening hours, check the StormTracker13 Interactive Radar for updates on conditions in your area.