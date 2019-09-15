Construction worker in Orlando hit by 7,000-pound pipe while working on interstate project

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA/CNN) – A construction worker in Orlando was rushed to the hospital Friday after a 7,000-pound pipe fell on his leg.

Construction officials say the man was a subcontractor working on the I-4 Ultimate Improvement Project.

It’s believed the 60-foot pipe is one of the types that are used to make pylons for elevated roadways.

The injured worker was stabilized by fire officials who responded to the scene. He was then rushed to a nearby hospital.

The I-4 project has been underway for several years. It involves rebuilding more than 20 miles of Orlando’s busiest thoroughfare. Florida officials call it the largest infrastructure project in the state’s history.