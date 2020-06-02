Decline in hotel bookings within Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – According to Coastal Carolina University’s latest study, occupancy rates for local hotels, condominiums, and campsites within the Grand Strand were down 95% comparing April 2019 to April this year.

The university’s Tourism Economy Study shows that less visitors resulted in a 98% drop in revenue per room for local hotels.

The City of Myrtle Beach normally generates billions of dollars from out-of-town visitors every year. A portion of that revenue comes from lodging reservations, but since the coronavirus outbreak many hotels have more vacancies this year.

Professor Taylor Damonte, director of CCU’s Center of Resort Tourism says lack of lodging has a direct impact on local businesses.

“In measuring relative strength of demand for lodging, we can have a parameter of the relative strength of demand for everything else,” he explains.

The study also predicts what reservations for vacation rental properties in the upcoming weeks could look like.

It shows a comparison of last year’s weekly rental property reservations to this year’s predicted reservations based on data from rental property booking websites in Horry and Georgetown counties.

Damonte tells News13 that many local government departments and business owners closely monitor the Tourism Economy Study to prepare for visitors or lack thereof.

“If visitation turns out as forecast, then we should be within 15 to 20% of the total retail sales that we were last year,” Damonte says.

Damonte stressed however, that these predictions could easily change especially amid the coronavirus pandemic.