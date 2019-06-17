19-year-old shot in Robeson County has died

FAIRMONT, NC (WBTW) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says a 19-year-old man who was shot Sunday has died.

The sheriff’s office says Timothy Goins died in a Florence hospital on Monday.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office received a call about Goins being shot at his home around 1:47 p.m. on Sunday, according to a Facebook post from the RCSO. Goins was taken to a hospital by a family member with a single gunshot wound.

In an update on Monday evening, Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said in a Facebook post this shooting is believed to have been accidental and involved a family member.

The incident is being investigated by RCSO Criminal Investigations Division and Juvenile Division.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RCSO Juvenile Division at 910-671-3140.

