Digital First Stormtracker13 Forecast: Cooler and drier the rest of the week

Skip to content
WBTW
Myrtle Beach
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Grand Strand
Pee Dee
News13 Digital First
Positively Carolina
State – Regional
Traffic
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington-DC
News13 Investigates
National
World
Entertainment
Viral
Top Stories
2019 complete High School Football Schedule for WBTW viewing area
Top Stories
Dillon Co. deputies searching for 21-year-old reported missing
Emotional support dog bites American Airlines worker on NC flight
FL man arrested, accused of slapping pregnant woman who was smoking a cigarette
Georgetown Co. Emergency Manager to retire after nearly 30 years with county
Crime
Grand Strand Crime
Pee Dee Crime
Top Stories
SC man sentenced to 10 years for heroin charge in Horry County
Top Stories
Rapper A$AP Rocky charged with assault over fight in Sweden
Top Stories
Man arrested in 2011 Robeson County cold case murder
Woman found lying on the side of the road, HCPD calls circumstances ‘suspicious’
Arrests made in deadly Robeson County birthday party shooting
North Carolina lawmaker resigns after cyberstalking plea
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Center
Weather App
Color The Weather
Alerts
3 Degree Guarantee
Carolina Clear
Bus Stop Forecast
WBTW Weather Cams
Hurricane Florence
Watch Live
Sports
Local Sports
Carolina Sports Wrap
The Blitz
Carolina Panthers
College Sports
Golf
MLB
NFL
Top Stories
2019 complete High School Football Schedule for WBTW viewing area
Top Stories
Panthers move in for their 2019 Training Camp
CCU’s Massimo Biscardi on Groza Award Watch List
First Tee hosts Future Generations Tournament in Pawleys Island
Clemson places 13 players on All-ACC preseason teams
Video Center
Count On Health
Count On Health Partners
Community
Ask An Expert
Talkin Trash
Around Town
Contests
Pet of the Weekend
Things To Do
Calendar
Count on Kids
About Us
About Us
WBTW Mobile News App
Sign up for email alerts
Meet The Team
WBTW TV Schedule
Antenna Tips
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
Digital First Stormtracker13 Forecast: Cooler and drier the rest of the week
Video
Posted:
Jul 24, 2019 / 04:12 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 24, 2019 / 04:12 PM EDT
StormTracker13 Team
StormTracker13 Team
Frank Johnson
James Hopkins
Jonathan Weant
Trending Stories
Grocery store employee missing for 10 years found behind store’s cooler
SC coroner identifies bones dug up by pet dog
Man climbs 19-story building on fire to check on his mother
45 assisted living victims defrauded, 9 facing charges, deputies say
Officials: NC infant who was subject of Amber Alert found, mother and her boyfriend in custody
More trending stories
Dowloand Our News Apps
FREE News & Weather Apps
Get the StormTracker13 Weather App
Download Now:
Get the News13 News App
Download Now: