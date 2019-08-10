CHARLESTON, SC (WBTW) – A few boaters made a new friend when this guy decided to pay them a visit!
You can see in the video a dolphin coming right up to the side of this boat, who gets a quite the warm welcome.
The video was taken by Debbie Ballard-Hoats on the Stone River in Charleson on their way back to the Sol Legre boat landing.
- Dolphin greets boaters on Stono River in Charleston
