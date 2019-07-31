FAA to award $6.6M in grants to 7 SC airports, including Florence, Hartsville

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBTW) – The Federal Aviation Administration will award $6.6 million in grants to seven airports in South Carolina, the United States Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday.

USDOT Secretary Elaine Chao made the announcement, the FAA said in a press release. The FAA will award $478 million in airport infrastructure grants across the country as the fourth allotment of a total of nearly $3.18 billion in the Airport Improvement Program funding.

The Florence Regional Airport will receive about $2 million for rehabilitation of taxiway lighting, the release said. The Hartsville Regional Airport will receive about $149,900 to build a terminal building and for work on an access road.

Other airports across South Carolina that will receive grants include:

Hilton Head Island Airport: $260,945 to conduct an environmental study

Laurens County Airport in Laurens: $119,247 to install a runway vertical/visual guidance system for pilots and rehabilitate taxiway and runway lighting

Pageland Airport in Pageland: $162,000 to acquire land for airport development

Lexington County Airport in Pelion: $696,503 to reconstruct an aircraft parking area

Ridgeland-Claude Dean Airport in Ridgeland: $3.2 million to construct a runway

The FAA will award grants to 232 airports across 43 states, American Samoa, the Northern Mariana Islands, and Puerto Rico.

“This significant investment in airport improvements in South Carolina will fund construction and rehabilitation projects that will help maintain high levels of safety in U.S. aviation,” said Chao.