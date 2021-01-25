First ever First Responders Community Day hosted at Florence Center

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – For the first time at the Florence Center, staff hosted a First Responders Community Day.

This event allowed people in the community to come out and meet those who were on the frontlines in 2020 featuring multiple vendors including fire fighters, EMT, military personnel and more.

It was also a space where people in the community can learn from the first responders and also apply for a job.

“It’s a new year 2021, and we wanted to do something positive so for those who have possibly been out of work, this might be an opportunity to find employment. For those who don’t have access to internet they’ll be able to find resources here,” Jamey Kirby, Security & Emergency Management, says.

Mike Reichenbach, SCDNR Game Warden, said Saturday’s event was about service.

“Every one of these first responders here, whether game wardens, other law enforcement officers, fire military, EMS….we’re all here because we believe in serving our community and giving back and I appreciate all of the families that come through and say thank you, thank you for your service and they want a better understand the sacrifices we make because we understand that in 2021 it’s the right time for us to work better together,” Reichenbach says.

Brittany Chambers brought her family out to thank the first responders for their service and give her son something to learn from.

“I didn’t see Florence being a place that you could raise your child because of the crime, but when I see the community coming together it makes me feel like he has a chance and that he can actually see something that’s going to inspire him,” Chambers said.

Jamey Kirby says she’s hopeful to do another event like this in Florence really soon.

“A lot more vendors were supposed to come, but unfortunately with everything going on and some were deployed or somewhere sick so we’re actually looking forward to doing it again later on in the year. Bigger and better, maybe something full facility,” Kirby said.

