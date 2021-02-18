Gas prices rising in the Carolinas

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — According to AAA, pump prices are increasing as price of crude oil soon tops 2020’s highest prices. As we’ve seen winter storms in Texas has affected refinery capacity leaving many gas stations to up their oil prices. According to AAA, the current national gas price is $2.54. Whereas, in South Carolina the average gas price is $2.30. Gas stations in the Florence area range from $2.19 to $2.48. Ernie King, AAA Carolina’s Spokesperson, says with these cold temps it’s affecting the cost.



“The cost is going up because there is a little bit of a shortage of crude oil right now. I don’t think it’s anything anyone needs to panic over but their just not producing as much this time of year as they normally would,” King says. “There are several refineries located here in the South that have been effected by unusually cold weather and over the past few days we’ve seen snow in places we don’t normally see it so that has even had its impact,” King continued.

Recent reports from GasBuddy.com predict that extreme cold will increase gas prices with nearly 20% of total refinery capacity offline. Currently, 11 refineries in Texas and 1 in Kansas have at least partially shut down due to the extreme cold weather and that’s affecting the Carolinas.

We’re talking about millions of barrels per day of oil refining capacity that is lost to power outages, to freezing temperatures that have crippled refineries which is outdoors exposed to the elements so unfortunately as a result to the cold motorists can expect prices to go up in the coming weeks potentially as much as 10 to 20 cents,” Patrick De Haan, Head of Petroleum Analysis, GasBuddy says.



King says though there is less crude oil being produced there’s nothing that motorists should worry about.



“The good news we have here in South Carolina is we are actually among the top 10 of the regular lowest market in the United States. So, even though the gas prices are creeping up a little higher than we are normally used to, we’re still in a very good place compared to the rest of the United States so a little bit of good news there.”

De Haan says it’s important that the public know the current rise in gas prices is weather related and not because of the current administration.



“People aren’t wrong that there will be an impact on gas prices because of the change in administration and some of the policies adopted, but what they are perhaps misinformed is that those changes will take a potentially more than a year to start impacting prices,” De Haan says.

De Haan also stated that during these times it is important to shop around. Higher gas prices are due to many factors, including demand in the area.

