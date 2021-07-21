Grant program to help prepare SC homes for hurricanes, high winds

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Applications for the South Carolina Hurricane Damage Mitigation Grant Program will open in a few months but officials encourage you to start preparing now for the application.

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Insurance said the grant funds from this program are designed to help homeowners along the coast retro-fit their homes to prepare them for hurricanes and high-wind damage.

The amount of money awarded depends on the income of the person applying. Officials said the grant money can be used for things like secondary water barriers, hurricane shutters, bracing gable ends and more.

Officials said applications are received on a first come, first serve basis. The first set of grant funds were dispersed in July but if you did not get the chance to apply then, you will get the chance again on December 1.

“Right before December 1, get all of your documents ready. You are going to need your tax assessment, your 1040, and your insurance deck page. It’s that page on the front of your policy that lists all of your coverages,” Director for SCDOI Ray Farmer said.

Although applications for the grants aren’t available right now, you can still sign up to get notifications for when they are so you won’t miss it. You can also find out what documents you will need in order to qualify by clicking here.