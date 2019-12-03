Holiday family fun night coming to St. James Intermediate School

SOCASTEE AREA, SC (WBTW) – The PTA at St. James Intermediate School is hosting a family fun night this Friday night.
The event will feature shopping, activities, raffles and more.
Organizers say it will be a great opportunity to get the community together and raise funds for the school.
Santa is also set to make an appearance.
The event begins at 6 p.m.
Here is the full list of venders set to attend:
- A+B Conversation
- Avery’s Closet
- Barefoot Daydreams
- BeadWare
- Benito’s Rolling Oven
- Berries + Such
- Chronic Wellness with Cheri
- Color Street
- Delectible Bath and Bakery Boutique
- Drawn to the Sea
- Ezcheesy Food Truck
- Harding’s Air Conditioning & Heating
- Hempworx
- Kim’s Coastal Designs
- Kings Gift Baskets
- Lilla rose
- Lily Lu Handmade
- Lowcountry Designs
- LuLaRoe
- Mary Kay
- Matilda Jane Clothing
- New York Life
- Monica’s Yarn Creations
- Pampered Chef
- Paparazzi
- Perfectly Posh
- Pink Zebra
- Punky Creations
- Pushinig Up Daisies
- Scentsy
- Shayna Made It
- Southern Belle’s Boutique
- Tastefully Simple
- Thirty-One Gifts
- Treats by AA
- Tupperware
- Usborne Books
- Valerie Jimenez
