Holiday family fun night coming to St. James Intermediate School

SOCASTEE AREA, SC (WBTW) – The PTA at St. James Intermediate School is hosting a family fun night this Friday night.

The event will feature shopping, activities, raffles and more.

Organizers say it will be a great opportunity to get the community together and raise funds for the school.

Santa is also set to make an appearance.

The event begins at 6 p.m.

Here is the full list of venders set to attend: