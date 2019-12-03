Holiday family fun night coming to St. James Intermediate School

SOCASTEE AREA, SC (WBTW) – The PTA at St. James Intermediate School is hosting a family fun night this Friday night.

The event will feature shopping, activities, raffles and more.

Organizers say it will be a great opportunity to get the community together and raise funds for the school.

Santa is also set to make an appearance.

The event begins at 6 p.m.

Here is the full list of venders set to attend:

  • A+B Conversation
  • Avery’s Closet
  • Barefoot Daydreams
  • BeadWare
  • Benito’s Rolling Oven
  • Berries + Such
  • Chronic Wellness with Cheri
  • Color Street
  • Delectible Bath and Bakery Boutique
  • Drawn to the Sea
  • Ezcheesy Food Truck
  • Harding’s Air Conditioning & Heating
  • Hempworx
  • Kim’s Coastal Designs
  • Kings Gift Baskets
  • Lilla rose
  • Lily Lu Handmade
  • Lowcountry Designs
  • LuLaRoe
  • Mary Kay
  • Matilda Jane Clothing
  • New York Life
  • Monica’s Yarn Creations
  • Pampered Chef
  • Paparazzi
  • Perfectly Posh
  • Pink Zebra
  • Punky Creations
  • Pushinig Up Daisies
  • Scentsy
  • Shayna Made It
  • Southern Belle’s Boutique
  • Tastefully Simple
  • Thirty-One Gifts
  • Treats by AA
  • Tupperware
  • Usborne Books
  • Valerie Jimenez

