Hundreds honor El Paso shooting victim Margie Reckard at public prayer service

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Hundreds of people from El Paso and beyond attended services Friday evening for Margie Reckard, one of the 22 victims killed in the Walmart mass shooting on Aug. 3.

With no family in town, Reckard’s widower, Antonio Basco, invited the public to join him in honoring her life at the La Paz Faith – Perches Funeral Home.

“El Paso cares!” one person exclaimed during the service. “Las Cruces cares!” yelled another.

The funeral home initially made the request on behalf of Basco on Tuesday, who was married to Reckard for 22 years.

The request for public support quickly went viral and was shared thousands of times on Facebook alone.

Hundreds of people packed the Central El Paso church, while upwards of 700 others gathered outside.

Before the prayer service began, attendees lined up between the pews, each waiting to offer Basco their love and condolences.

According to Perches Funeral Home, more than 1,000 flower arrangements were also donated from people around the world.

Reckard, 63, was born in Baltimore and leaves behind two sons and a daughter.

Her funeral will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Restlawn Cemetery located at 8700 Dyer.

Reckard is the last of the Walmart shooting victims to be laid to rest.