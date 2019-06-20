Law enforcement officers receive leads on Lake City suspect

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – Dozens of law enforcement officers were searching for 27-year-old Gavin Nowlin Wednesday morning in a neighborhood near the Lake City police department.

“We follow numerous leads last night and we’re going to follow up with any leads that we get from here on out but we’re going to continue to work until we can get him in custody,” said Capt. Brown with the FCSO special operations team.

Authorities are investigating after someone shot at two police officers Tuesday night.

The shooting happened at a Sav-Way on Ron McNair Blvd and Moore St. around 9: 20 p.m., according to Florence County Chief Deputy Glen Kirby.

The two officers were shot at from behind in the gas station parking lot. They then called for back up. The suspect left the scene running. Lake City police called the Florence Sheriff’s Office to bring in their tracking team.

“He’s proven that he can fire shots, so we’re not going to take any chances. Whatever it takes to get him in custody safely for us and him. You know that’s what we’re going to do,” said Capt. Brown.

In just the last five days, residents have been shaken up after two separate shootings happened just miles away from each other.

“The city is safe and we are working very hard to continue to keep the city safe but obviously you still have folks that do crazy things but these are two isolated incidents and the city is safe and we’re continuing to keep it safe,” said Chief Coker with the Lake City PD.

If you have any information on this case, you’re asked to call the Lake City PD.