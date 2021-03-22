Local nurse opens medical training center in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Owner of Johnson-Thomas Medical Training Center Alicia Thomas opened her doors just a month before the pandemic and saw firsthand the effects it had on her students.

“I want to thank Ms. Queen McCall from the Florence County Pee Dee Community Action Agency and LaQuontia Goodman from the Darlington County Community Action Agency as well as Heritage Nursing Facility. They all pitched in for those that could not afford tuition,” Thomas says.

Johnson-Thomas Medical Training Center was licensed by The South Commission on Higher Education on December 23, 2019. The doors opened on 1/12/20 and the first class started in February. Covid -19 caused many changes with the classes because students were no longer able to complete the clinical part in the long-term care facilities. DHHS made new provisions to continue the CNA training program virtually, including clinicals.



Johnson-Thomas Medical Training Center has employed 50 CNAs during this pandemic to assist on the front line taking care of patients in hospitals, residents in long-term care facilities and clients in clinics. Kimberly Graham is a student at JTMTC. She says she’s been taking classes for five weeks and knew this was the place for her.

“I always knew that I wanted to go into the medical field, I just didn’t know where to start it or when to start it and along the way I had some family members that got sick and so I was scrolling through Facebook one day and was like “hey this is Mrs. Thomas. She used to teach here in Timmonsville. Let me contact her and see if I can get into her school,” Graham says.

Student Kenneth James says what he’s learning here is giving him that jumpstart to his future.

“This is on route to my plan of wanting to become a doctor in musical therapy and to apply medicine with one of the God given gifts that God has given me,” James says

Kourtney Carter, JTMTC Program Manager, says the work doesn’t stop there.

“One of the most important things that we do is make sure that our students are all employed. I’m happy to say that from our graduates last year 100% of them have employment,” Carter says.

Thomas says this year she will have 61 graduates and hopes to have more in the future.

“That is my mission is to get the people out there and get them back into the community. What really gives me pride in what I’m doing is when somebody comes back in such a short time that I’ve been opened for a year when they come back and say I thank you. It’s because of you that I was able to purchase an apartment for me and my family or I’m able to be a first time homeowner,” Thomas says.

Thomas adds Johnson-Thomas Medical Training Center has plans to expand in the future. Programs now available are CNA, Medication Technician, and CPR certification. In the future, there are plans to open a LPN program and medical Billing Coding.