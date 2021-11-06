News13 Pet of the Weekend: Bean

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.(WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Nov. 6-7 is Bean, a 2-month-old kitten available for adoption at the Grand Strand Humane Society.

Bean is a vocal kitten that was rescued from a car engine, a humane society spokesman woman said.

Bean and many other animals are available for adoption at the shelter’s temporary location in Conway off Highway 501 at the Tanger Outlets across from Carolina Pottery.

The shelter is open from noon to 6 p.m. daily. For more information, visit the shelter or call 843-457-3139.