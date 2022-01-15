News13 Pet of the Weekend: Buttermilk Biscuit

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Jan. 15-16 is Buttermilk Biscuit, a 5-month-old kitten available for adoption through the Grand Strand Humane Society.

Buttermilk Biscuit came to the shelter as a stray and had an injured leg, according to spokeswoman Kathy Robinson. However, the injury is fully healed, and Buttermilk Biscuit is one of about 150 cats currently available for adoption at the shelter. she said.

For anyone looking to adopt or foster a cat or kitten, they are currently being cared for at the shelter’s temporary location off Highway 501 at the Tanger Outlets across from Carolina Pottery in Conway.

For anyone looking to adopt or foster a dog, they are currently located at the shelter’s former facility at 3241 Mr. Joe White Ave.