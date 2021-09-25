News13 Pet of the Weekend: Patricia

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Sept. 25-26 is Patricia, a 6-month-old kitten currently available for adoption at the Grand Strand Humane Society.

Patricia, a Bengal-tabby mix, has been at the shelter for about a month, according to spokeswoman Kathy Robinson, who said a number of other cats and kittens are available for adoption at the shelter’s temporary location in Conway off Highway 501 at the Tanger Outlets across from Carolina Pottery.

Robinson also said two dogs recently featured as News13 Pets of the Weekend are enjoying new homes.

“The one that I brought last week, Mufasa, the dog, he went home on Thursday,” she said. “So I’m over the moon on that one. I’m so thrilled over that one. Ravenclaw, who I brought two weeks ago, he’s in foster. So yeah, we’re doing alright.”

The shelter is open from noon until 6 p.m. seven days a week for anyone who wants to visit or adopt the animals.