News13 Pet of the Weekend: Sasha

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Aug. 7-8 is Sasha, a 3-year-old pit bull who is available for adoption at the Grand Strand Humane Society.

Sasha is one of about 40 dogs available for adoption at the shelter, according to spokesperson Kathy Robinson. The shelter also has about 40 cats in need of a new home, she said.”

Robinson said Sasha has been at the shelter for about two months. She is good around kids and other dogs and knows some basic commands, she said.

“I think this dog has her own fan club,” Robinson said. “Everybody at the shelter just loves her.”

For those who don’t want to take on a pet fulltime but still want to help care for animals, Robinson said the shelter is always in need of people to help foster animals.

“Amazingly, a lot of people are fostering,” she said. “A lot of people have taken the senior pets, which is great. We really, really need fosters for the senior pets.”

The shelter at 3241 Mr. Joe White Avenue is open from noon until 6 p.m. seven days a week. The shelter’s main phone number is 843-918-4910, and the number for adotions is 843-455-6435.