News13 Pet of the Weekend: Willy

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Oct. 2-3 is Willie, an approximately 2-year-old pit bull currently available for adoption at the Grand Strand Humane Society.

Willy first came to the shelter about six months ago after he was found in an abandoned house, spokeswoman Kathy Robinson said. He was adopted but then returned a short time later because of a chewing habit, she said.

“He needs somebody with some patience and ability to just kind of play with him,” Robinson said. “Everything that Willy has been through is trainable. He’s a nice dog. … He’s just a sweetie.”

Robinson said Willy has a lot of energy and “love belly rubs.” He’s also good with other dogs and loves to be around people, she said.

Willy and many animals are available for adoption at the shelter’s temporary location in Conway off Highway 501 at the Tanger Outlets across from Carolina Pottery. The shelter is open from noon until 6 p.m. seven days a week.