MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Oct. 16-17 is a gray tabby kitten currently available for adoption at the Grand Strand Humane Society.

The kitten is about 10 weeks ago, according to a spokeswoman for the shelter.

The shelter is hosting a Walk for the Animals from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday at Grand Park in The Market Common. The event features free professional photos, raffle tables and face-painting. In addition, you’ll be able to hang out with some of the shelter’s pups.

The shelter also has a variety of animals available for adoption at its temporary location in Conway off Highway 501 at the Tanger Outlets across from Carolina Pottery. The shelter is open from noon until 6 p.m. seven days a week.