Pee Dee non-profits encourage minority groups to get vaccinated

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Local non-profit organizations Black Voters Matter and Pick42 Foundation came together Sunday for a community outreach day located at 76 and Gregg St to spread the importance of voting and getting vaccinated.

“We know that in our community, in Marion County it’s 70% African-Americans. African-Americans make up a large proportion of folks that have Covid, getting Covid as well as dying from Covid,” Miko Pickett says.

Pick42 Executive Director, Miko Pickett, also partnered with RN and Founder of One Moore Step, Kendrea Robinson, to help get Covid-19 information out into the community.



“Being that Marion is a rural area we are out here today promoting chronic conditions that are causing issues with Covid and a lot of times when people don’t get that information consistently or in settings like this a lot of times, they disregard it or feel like it’s not relatable,” Robinson says.

Along with giving away vital information and how Covid can present issues especially to those that have chronic conditions the staff from One Moore Step also offered free blood pressure readings.

“Even though you may not have had Covid or know someone that may not have had it understand that you can spread that virus so it’s important that you take care of yourself take care of chronic conditions and manage them,” Robinson says.

Pickett says her organization along with Black Voters Matter will continue to have events such as this to promote the importance of action to help the community.



“For us, the more people know about the vaccine, the ethnicity of the vaccine and where they can go get it in our community it’s going to be good for all of us in the long run,” Pickett says.

Covid-19 vaccination info:

MUSC COVID Vaccine Clinic – Date: March 9, 2021 Location: WR Saffold Center 6874 HWY 908 Gresham, S. C. 29546 Time Frame: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST https://muschealth.org/outreach-form

Covid Vaccination Hotline: 843-876-7227

MUSC COVID Vaccine Clinic- Date: March 10, 2021 Location: Sellers Library 2635 Main Street, Sellers, S.C. 29592 Time Frame: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST https://muschealth.org/outreach-form

MUSC COVID Vaccine Clinic – Date: March 11, 2021Location: Nichols Fire Station514 Mullins Street, Nichols, S.C. 29581 https://muschealth.org/outreach-form

