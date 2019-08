The News13 Pet of the Weekend is Wilma!

She is a domestic cat up for adoption at the Grand Strand Humane Society.

Wilma is just 1 year old and very small.

She gets along well with dogs and is very affectionate. If you’re interested in giving Wilma a home, you can head over to the humane society and they will help get the process going.

