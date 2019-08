This week’s Pet of the Weekend belongs to News13’s Sabrina Shutters!

Sylvia is a Bengal cat and is actually 10 percent Asian Leopard.

Sylvia lives in Aiken, where she loves to play, sniff catnip and get pampered by Sabrina’s mom.

If you would like to see your pet featured on News13, simply send a photo and a description to wbtwnews@nexstar.tv.