Rustic Charm event brings vintage-inspired finds

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Vintage Market Days of Coastal Carolinas is having an event called Rustic Charm.

The shopping event will include everything from shopping to decor. Food trucks and live music will also be featured.

It’s being held Friday through Sunday at the Myrtle Beach Sports Center.

It costs 10 dollars for all three days, or just five dollars on Sunday.

