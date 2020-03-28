SC National Guard works to get supplies to 46 counties

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina National Guard is working to get supplies to those who need it across the state.

#SCGuard #Soldiers transport personal protective equipment & other supplies to the 46 counties in SC in support of @scdhec, March 27 (📽: Staff Sgt. Roby Di Giovine & Spc. David Erskine) #NationalGuard #TeamSC #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/mj4DQqZClv — SC National Guard (@SCNationalGuard) March 28, 2020

A video posted online morning shows soldiers working Friday to transport personal protective equipment and other supplies to 46 counties in South Carolina.

The supplies are in support of the state’s Department of Health and Environemnt Control.

