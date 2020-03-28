Breaking News Alert
DHEC releases state coronavirus case numbers by zip code
WATCH NOW: Doctors answer your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’

SC National Guard works to get supplies to 46 counties

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina National Guard is working to get supplies to those who need it across the state.

A video posted online morning shows soldiers working Friday to transport personal protective equipment and other supplies to 46 counties in South Carolina.

The supplies are in support of the state’s Department of Health and Environemnt Control.

