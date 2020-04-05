Surfside woman creates her own ‘beach’ in her living room

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The closure of public beach accesses in South Carolina has some along the Grand Strand getting creative.
Anna Balser recently moved from Virginia to Surfside Beach.
She’s created her own beach right inside her living room!
This is her mermaid fairy garden, complete with ocean and sand.
Thanks, Anna, for sending this in!
