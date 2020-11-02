‘There will not be a pay increase’: F1S bus drivers rally for pay increase

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – Some Florence One School bus drivers have been holding demonstrations and prayer vigils since last week demanding for more pay.

In the Pee Dee, F1S Board Member Alexis D. Pipkins, Sr., presented a rally to support those bus drivers and employees. Wayne Brown, F1S bus driver, tells News13 that things may get worse before they get better.

“We were told that there will be no pay increase,” Brown said.

Brown told News13 in a previous interview some bus drivers are receiving $100-$200 checks a pay period. Pipkins says he has heard the bus drivers concerns and he is in support of a pay raise.

“As a community we have to make certain that we understand that we have an obligation to understand all the parts that make a school district go hand and hand,” Pipkins says.

Christopher McCray with Next is Now says bus drivers are essential workers and deserve to get the increase they’ve been asking for.

“We’re facing a pandemic, so at this point they are essential workers and they are front line employees as they are the first ones to encounter those children on a day-to-day basis, and the last ones, so anything that’s picked up or contracted those drivers are facing that,” McCray said.

Brown says he and the other bus drivers are not on strike, they just want their pay to match what they do.

“The hardest part about this whole situation is our kids are going to suffer,” Brown said. “If we can’t pay our bills then we have to do what’s best for us. We love what we do and that’s the hard part. It is sad that it has come to this, but I hope and pray that our students and parents understand that we have to support our families.”

News13 has reached out to the district for a comment and have not heard back yet.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: